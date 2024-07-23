The Shropshire Carpetright stores set to close 'in coming days' as rival buys troubled firm
Carpetright stores in Shropshire are set to close in the coming days despite the firm being bought by a rival.
Flooring retailer Tapi - which has shops in Shrewsbury and Telford - has agreed to rescue the troubled retailer, but is only buying 54 stores out of more than 250, along with two warehouses, the brand and its intellectual property in a pre-pack administration deal.
None of the saved stores are in Shropshire, meaning that, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers, within the coming days the following Carpetright shops in the county will close:
– Oswestry
– Shrewsbury
– Telford (FV)
Note: Stores written with ‘FV’ initials are based inside Furniture Village stores
Just outside Shropshire, other stores set to close include:
– Cannock – Orbital
– Llanidloes – Hafren Furnishers
– Wednesbury (FV)
– Wolverhampton
– Wrexham
One store that will remain open is the Hereford branch.
The remainder of the 213 closures are at:
– Aberdeen
– Aberdeen – Bridge Of Don
– Aberystwyth
– Abingdon
– Altrincham
– Andover
– Ashford
– Ashington
– Ashton-under-Lyne
– Aylesbury
– Ayr
– Banbury
– Barnstaple
– Barrow-in-Furness
– Bath
– Bedford
– Belfast – Boucher Road
– Belfast – Newtownabbey
– Berwick
– Blackburn
– Blackpool
– Blyth
– Bolton
– Bolton (FV)
– Bracknell
– Braintree
– Brentford
– Bridgend
– Brighton
– Bristol – Cribbs
– Bristol Eagleswood Hub
– Bromley
– Burton upon Trent
– Bury St Edmunds
– Caerphilly
– Cambridge
– Canterbury
– Cardiff – Culverhouse Cross
– Cardiff – Newport Road
– Carlisle
– Chadwell Heath
– Chelmsford
– Chelmsford (FV)
– Cheltenham
– Chester
– Christchurch
– Colchester
– Colindale
– Coventry – Alvis
– Crawley
– Crawley (FV)
– Crewe
– Croydon (FV)
– Cwmbran
– Dartford
– Derby
– Devizes
– Dorchester
– Dundee
– Dunfermline
– Dunstable
– Durham
– East Dereham
– East Grinstead
– East Kilbride
– Eastbourne
– Edinburgh – Newcraighall
– Edinburgh – Straiton
– Edmonton
– Elgin
– Enfield (FV)
– Evesham
– Exeter
– Falkirk
– Fareham
– Farnham
– Feltham
– Frome
– Gateshead
– Gerrards Cross
– Gillingham
– Glasgow GWR
– Glastonbury
– Glenrothes
– Gravesend
– Guernsey
– Guildford (FV)
– Guiseley
– Hanley
– Harlow
– Hartlepool
– Harwich
– Hastings
– Havant
– Haverfordwest
– Hazel Grove
– High Wycombe – Bellfield Rd
– Horsham
– Hull – Clough Road
– Hull – St Andrews Quay
– Huntingdon
– Inverness
– Ipswich – Euro
– Irvine
– Isle of Wight
– Jersey
– Keighley
– Kendal
– Kettering
– Kingston (FV)
– Kirkcaldy
– Leeds Birstall (FV)
– Leicester
– Letchworth
– Lincoln
– Liverpool – Aintree
– Livingston
– Llandudno
– London – Beckton
– London – Charlton
– London – Ealing Common
– London – Hammersmith
– London – Old Kent Road
– London – Staples Corner
– London – Streatham
– London – Walworth
– Lowestoft
– Manchester – Trafford Park
– Manchester (FV)
– Market Harborough
– Merthyr Tydfil
– Milton Keynes
– Newhaven
– Newport
– Newton Abbot
– Northallerton (within Barkers)
– Northampton
– Northampton (FV)
– Norwich – Sweet Briar
– Nottingham – Arnold
– Nottingham – Castle Meadow
– Nuneaton
– Oldbury
– Orpington
– Oxford
– Oxford 2
– Paisley
– Perth
– Poole – Wessex Gate
– Portsmouth
– Preston
– Rayleigh
– Reading – Reading Gate
– Redditch
– Reigate
– Rochdale
– Romford – Gallows Corner
– Romford – Rom Valley
– Rugby
– Salisbury
– Sevenoaks
– Sheffield – Atkinsons Dept
– Sheffield – Drakehouse
– Sheffield – Meadowhall
– Sittingbourne
– Slough
– Solihull
– South Ruislip
– Southampton – Nursling
– Southend
– Staines
– Stamford
– Stevenage
– Stirling
– Stockton Storeys
– Sudbury
– Sutton
– Swansea – Llansamlet
– Tamworth
– Taunton
– Thetford
– Tonbridge
– Torquay
– Tunbridge Wells
– Uddingston
– Wakefield
– Wallasey
– Walton-on-Thames
– Warrington – Alban
– Warrington – Pinners Brow
– Washington Hub
– Waterlooville
– Watford
– Wellingborough
– Welwyn Garden City
– West Drayton
– West Thurrock
– Whitehaven
– Winchester
– Wisbech
– Wokingham
– Worcester
– Worksop
– York – Clifton Moor
– York (FV)