Jury told motorcyclist's death was avoidable as dangerous driving case begins

Mold Crown Court

Stephen Elsdon from Shrewsbury had been riding with his girlfriend, who was on another motorcycle, to Pembrokeshire. When they got into traffic she told him to go ahead and she would catch up. It was the last time she saw him, a jury was told.

David Pugh, 32, of Victoria Avenue, Llanidloes, Mid Wales, denies causing the death of Mr Elsdon, 46, by driving on the A470 at Dolwen, near Llanidloes, dangerously. The tragedy happened on August 6, last year.

Pugh also denies taking a courtesy car, said to have been provided for his mother, without consent.

Mold crown court was told on Monday that Mr Elsdon and his girlfriend, on another motorcycle, were travelling to an hotel in Pembrokeshire. Prosecutor Sion ap Mihangel said just outside Newtown they came across slower-moving traffic and his partner told him to go ahead and she would catch up.

“It was the last time she saw him,” the barrister said.

She then came across the aftermath of the smash and was told to take a detour.

Mr ap Mihangel said she rode on to Aberystwyth and learned what had happened.

The prosecution has alleged that the BMW car had been weaving in and out of traffic at “excessive” speed. The prosecution said at one stage the BMW had overtaken the motorbike and another car.

The tragedy happened when the BMW came across “at speed” a van which was turning left, the jury heard. Pugh braked but the bike collided with the back of the car.

Mr ap Mihangel said Mr Elsdon was propelled into the path of an oncoming Volvo car.

“This accident was avoidable," he said.

"It was caused by excessive speed by the defendant, adopting a high-risk style of driving.” counsel said.