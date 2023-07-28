Plans for glamping site at remote Welsh pub lodged with council

The "mirrored" glamping pods proposed for a site near the Star Inn, Dylife. Source: Hamco developments ltd.

The proposal by Richard and Nadine Hillary is for five glamping domes including decking, general camping area, a caravan, three toilet/shower huts, along with access road improvement parking and associated works at a field to the north of the Star Inn, Dylife.

Dylife is in the Cambrian mountains between Llanbrynmair and Llanidloes.

Planning agent, Matthew Hamer of Hamco Developments Limited explained the proposal in a planning, design and access statement.

Mr Hamer said: “The proposals will create a significant economic benefit to the area.”

The area and surroundings are rich in tourist attractions, with many walking and hiking opportunities, village shops, pubs, other attractions and activities such as Ffrwd Fawr Waterfall.

To get to the Star Inn, visitors need to take the B4518 road and turn off onto the “mountain road” which eventually leads to Machynlleth.

Mr Hamer said: “The location is well used in the summer with viewing points, waterfalls and stunning vistas across North Wales including Cadair Idris, the Rhiniog mountain range, and Snowdonia National Park.

“The site is situated in a rural area with stunning views of Mid Wales with access to footpaths and bridleways which includes good access to Glyndwr’s Way and annually features the cross Wales Walk.”

Mr Hamer explained that the pods would be big enough for two people and a child.

They would have “minimal facilities” with the visitors expected to share the toilet and shower huts.

Mr Hamer said: “The proposed scheme is small, the mirrored façade allows the pods to seamlessly fit into the location reflecting the surrounding fields and trees without having a detrimental impact on the surrounding area, properties or businesses.

“Given the size of the pods and their seasonal nature, there will be minimal amount of light, noise or other pollution.

“Adequate services already exist to the existing public house and associated business and are capable of being extended to the site without need for additional or overhaul of existing apparatus.”