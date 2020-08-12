Work to start on former chapel in Llanidloes

The Wilderness Trust's Bethel Street Project in Llanidloes has received £1,000 from Community Foundation Wales, £10,000 from The National Lottery and £50,000 the Welsh Government’s Landfill Disposals Tax Communities Scheme.

The Trust has a lease on the Bethel Hall and former Bethel Chapel.

Phase one of the project will involve creating a garden room in the rear of the hall linking up with new toilet facilities at the rear of the former chapel.

A spokesman said: "The purpose of the room will be to create a beautiful space for use by the local community adjoining the community garden, to meet and relax, bringing a derelict space back into community use.

"The space will house a vertical garden and potted trees - demonstrating the possibilities of growing vegetables and herbs in limited spaces. It will also house a permanent exhibition of organisations and individuals working locally to address the decline in biodiversity. Also provided will be a place where these groups can network and engage with the public, where the people of the Llanidloes area can connect with local opportunities for practical work on the land, learning new skills, improving mental and physical health, and contributing directly to work on improving biodiversity."

Work on the buildings is due to start this month, using local firms, and should be completed by the end of the year. Volunteer help is also needed on the project.

Further funding is still required to provide heating and a new floor for the garden room. Should anyone wish to make a donation to the Wilderness Trust towards this project please email info@thewildenesstrust.org, or 01686 413857.

More details are available from thewildernesstrust.org/wild-sheep-enterprises.