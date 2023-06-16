Young singers from across the world complete in Eisteddfod competition

International Eisteddfod 2022 Pendine International Voice of the Future Finalist and winner Emyr Lloyd Jones

Entrants from five continents will be battling for the title of Pendine International Voice of the Future at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod.

It will be the first full festival since before the Covid-19 pandemic and it all gets underway on Tuesday, July 4, when thousands of international competitors will once again be flocking to the Dee Valley town where “Wales meets the world”.

The Pendine International Voice of the Future competition is celebrating its 10th anniversary and is being sponsored by the arts-loving care organisation, Pendine Park, via the Pendine Arts and Community Trust (PACT) which supports cultural and community initiatives across Wales.

Camilla King, the festival’s executive producer, said the aim was to advance the careers of the world’s most gifted young singers.

Last year’s winner, baritone Emyr Lloyd Jones, from Bontnewydd, near Caernarfon, was dubbed the new Bryn Terfel after his powerhouse performance.

He will be returning to Llangollen to take part in a concert called The White Flower: Into the Light where he will be sharing the stage with ‘Lleisiau Llan’, a massed choir of 200 voices brought together specially for this concert, and the NEW Sinfonia orchestra.

Camilla King said: “The standard is again very high, and although at the selection stage you can determine a promising singer, hearing someone live is an altogether different and more thrilling experience. We knew that Emyr, last year's winner, was talented we watched his application video, but seeing him on stage blew the judges and the audience away.

The selection panel whittled down the 43 entrants to the 25 singers who hail from Wales and Scotland as well as further afield from Canada, South Africa, China, Korea, Australia and the Philippines.

They will have to navigate a preliminary round on Thursday, July 6, and a semi-final the following day before the final competition on the famous International Pavilion stage on Saturday, July 8.

"We're having three singers in the final this year. It was such a strong final last year and the audience enjoyed it so much that we thought why not give the platform to a third finalist," said Camilla.

The winner will be presented with the Pendine Trophy, a solid silver salver, and a cheque for £3,000 as well as having the opportunity to perform in concerts at the Eisteddfod and other venues. Meanwhile, the runner up will receive £1,500.

The International Accompanist competition, which is linked to the main singing competition, carries a prize of £1,000.

Pendine Park proprietor Mario Kreft MBE said: "The standard of the competitors in years past has been absolutely phenomenal and I have no doubt it will be incredibly high again this year."