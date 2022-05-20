Notification Settings

Need to get away from it all? £20,000 cabin in stunning forest for sale near Llangollen

By Sue AustinLlangollenPublished: Last Updated: Comments

If you want to get away from it all you have the chance to buy your own hideaway in the woods.

The timber cabin in the wood

A two-and-a-half acre patch of woodland, complete with its own cabin is for sale near Llangollen, a haven for anyone wanting to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

The timber cabin, which has forestry planning permission, is perfect for overnight stays, say agents Bowen Son and Watson and Kent Jones.

The inside of of the cabin
A peaceful hideaway

It will be sold at auction next month, with a guide price of £20,000.

James Sumner for the agents said: "This is a stunning parcel of recreational woodland close to the picturesque River Dee.

The woodland
The cabin in the wood

"The woodland is approached via a forest track access and has the highly unusual benefit of having a consented wooden cabin situate, which provides shelter and permits opportunities for over-night occupations during the warmer months. This is a delightful and unusual opportunity."

The property, Coed Bwlch, Rhysgog, is just off the A5, between Llangollen and Corwen.

It is one of the lots in an auction at the Lion Quays Hotel near Oswestry on June 30.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

