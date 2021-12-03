Woodland walk to see Santa and raise money for charity

Llandegla reservoir

Nightingale House Hospice, Wrexham, which helps many across the Shropshire border, is organising a 3.5km festive Woodland Walk, in the glorious landscape of Llandegla woodland on December 12. And organisers say the event is dog-friendly.

Excited youngsters can also take up the Round Up Reindeer challenge where they help track down all of Santa’s nine reindeers in time for Christmas Eve.

Participants will meander through the eastern end of the forest that leads around the beautiful Pendinas Reservoir, before arriving at Santa’s lodge, where the man himself will be waiting to greet the children with Christmas wishes and a chocolate treat from the elves.

It is the second time this year that Oneplanet Adventure have joined up with the hospice to fundraise following a successful 10k run in September.

Jim Gaffney, Director of Oneplanet Adventure said: “We are thrilled to be able to welcome Santa to the forest on December 12 and very much look forward to seeing you all and helping to raise funds for such a worthy cause.”

Sarah Povey, fundraiser for Nightingale House said: “We are delighted to be holding a brand new event at Oneplanet Llandegla. Our Woodland walk to Santa is a fun family activity and offers something a bit different from your average winter walk or grotto plus participants can bring their doggies along too.

“We look forward to getting in the festive spirit with all attendees. We ask walk participants to raise a minimum sponsorship of £10 per person and the money raised from this event will go a long way in helping the hospice provide care to our patients.”

The trail is expected to be very popular so early booking is recommended.