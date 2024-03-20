More money needed for school's 'very emotive' switch to Welsh language

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Cabinet on Tuesday councillors received a report following consultation on the proposal that the all through Ysgol Bro Caerenion, in Llanfair Caereinion, becomes a Welsh medium school.

The consultation took place last year between October 19 and December 7, and there were more than 800 responses in total.

Following the consultation tweaks have been made to the proposal which will see the move delayed by a year from September 2025 to September 2026.

Powys County Council's school’s transformation manager, Marianne Evans said: “This will allow families to understand the changes and how it will impact them.

“It will enable the authority to put the supportive Trochi package (intensive Welsh language teaching) to support pupils.

“Another concern that came up was around transport arrangements.”

She explained that a “temporary” measure had been put in place.