Police investigating after 'large number' of car aerials stolen

Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating reports that aerials have been stolen from vehicles in the Llanfair Caereinion area.

They say a "large number of vehicles" were targeted some time between Saturday, July 6 and Monday, July 8.

A spokesperson said: "A large number of vehicles have been targeted and we ask that if you have been affected, and not already reported it, please contact us.

"If you have any information regarding the thefts or have any CCTV or doorbell footage that may have captured the suspects, please contact us."

Dyfed-Powys Police can be contacted online at bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by phoning 101 and quoting reference 24000598527.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.