The plane, an X’Air Jabiru, crashed in a field off the A458 at Cyfronydd between Welshpool and Llanfair Caereinion, at 6.58pm on June 13 last year.

A report from the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) has also confirmed that the two people in the aircraft – a pilot and a passenger – both suffered serious injuries in the crash.

It added that the plane had fallen from around 50ft in the air.

The road was closed at the time of the incident with fire and ambulance crews scrambled to the scene.

The report, which was compiled using an aircraft accident report submitted by the 68-year-old pilot, says that the plane lost power shortly after taking off from a private grass airstrip, adding that the cause of the power loss had not been identified.

It stated: "The pilot reported that the accident occurred shortly after takeoff from a private grass airstrip, described as firm and dry.

"Weather conditions were reported as CAVOK (ceiling and visibility ok) with scattered clouds and a temperature of 20C.

"Weather recordings in the area indicated temperatures at that time of approximately 24C with a dew point of 8C and a north-easterly wind of about 3 knots gusting 10 knots.

"The pilot stated that external and power checks were satisfactory prior to the flight.

"However, the engine lost power at an estimated height of 50ft above ground level after takeoff and the aircraft struck the ground.

"The attending emergency services advised that the aircraft came to rest on the driveway to a farm.

"Both the pilot and passenger, who were wearing full harnesses, suffered serious injuries.

"The pilot did not provide further information as to a possible cause of the loss of engine power.

"The AAIB noted that the aircraft’s Permit To Fly was not valid at the time of the accident and had expired in May 2022."