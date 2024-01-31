Chicken farms plan still to be decided 12 months on
Plans for 12 Chicken Farms in Powys are still waiting to be decided, nearly a year on from when the Welsh Government said the applications had to be paused.
It emerged last year that between January and March all planning proposals for chicken farms in the county were paused as “holding directions” from the Welsh Government were placed on them.
This is so that the Welsh Government minister for Climate Change, Julie James MS could think about taking charge of the decision making process after being asked to “call in” the applications.
Some of the applications had been first lodged with Powys County Council several years ago – and one had actually been approved by the council’s Planning committee in February 2023.
During the last decade – Powys has become known as the chicken farm capital of the UK.
Since 2015 over 150 applications for chicken farms, both meat producing and egg laying poultry units have been given the thumbs up by Powys planners.
This is despite much local opposition and calls for a moratorium on applications.
This would have allowed cumulative impact of chicken farms and the potential pollution problems to be thoroughly investigated.
A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “The Welsh Ministers are currently considering requests to call in all poultry-related planning applications in Powys.
“As is usual in such cases, holding directions have been issued to prevent the granting of planning permission.
“The directions do not prevent the local planning authority undertaking consultations or prevent it refusing the applications.
“The Welsh Ministers are concerned about all sources of pollution on the health of our rivers including the impact from chicken farms but cannot comment further on the effects of individual planning applications; to do so may prejudice any future planning decision they may make in relation to the developments and may affect legal proceedings.”
The applications that are on pause are:
Two new buildings for 76,000 broiler chickens at Rhosfawr Uchaf, Cwm Golau Cyfronydd near Llanfair Caereinion.
Variation to planning consent for a livestock building – so that it can be used for 5,000 organic free range broiler chickens at Ffosmascal, Rhayader.
Poultry unit extension for a further 16,000 egg laying chickens at Drewern, Hundred House, Llandrindod Wells.
Building for 55,000 broiler chickens at Llwyngwilym, Rhayader.,
Three new buildings for 150,000 broiler chickens at Dol Y Dre, Llanddewi near Llandrindod Wells.
A building for 10,000 broiler chickens at Tan House Farm, Dolau near Llandrindod Wells.
Egg production unit for 32,000 egg laying chickens at Trederwen Hall, Arddleen.
Egg production unit for 16,000 egg laying chicken at Cornorion Fawr, Penygarnedd, Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant.
Broiler chicken units for 100,000 at Cwmafan, Llanafan Fawr near Builth Wellds.
Broiler chicken units for 112,000 at Upper Maenllwyd, Kerry near Newtown
Broiler chicken units for 104,000 at the Bryn Thomas poultry unit – east of Llandrindod Wells.
Free range poultry unit for the housing of 32,000 birds at Upper Bryn Farm, Abermule near Newtown.