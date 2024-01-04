Horse training facility plan submitted

Anne and David Bondi want to build and indoor equestrian arena, stables as well as providing a yard for horse walking at Allt Fawr farm near Meifod.

A statement from the applicants said: “In addition to the current agricultural use of stock rearing, the farm will support a small private stud operation focused on the rearing of high quality young sports horses.

“In addition to producing around six event horses for our own private use, we plan to market one or two others each year.

“The facilities will support the ethical training and preparation of select horses for a niche market.

“Access to quality facilities on site means that young horses do not need to be transported off the premises to visit training facilities and competition venues out of the area.”

They explained that indoor facilities “are essential” during inclement weather, especially in the winter months.

This is because it provides “continuity” in the training and education programmes for young horses.

~The applicants added: “A large arena suitable for a competition standard show jumping course is essential for the young show jumper or event horse to learn how to turn and balance between fences.

“It is important that the horses can train without being constrained in a tight space, which can quickly lead to strain injuries.”

They add that the development could create up to two jobs and would help support local businesses such as, veterinary practices, farriers, and feed merchants.

Documents lodged with the proposal show that the new venture would see a reduction in traffic journeys to and from the farm.

Planning agent, Gerallt Davies of Roger Parry and associates said: “The physical context of the site as existing is an agricultural field along with disused agricultural buildings.

“The site is considered to be a natural extension to the farmyard and an improvement to the existing equine facilities on site.”

He added that new trees and hedgerows would “surround” the site to make sure it “integrates” into the surrounding landscape.

A decision on the application is expected by February 1.