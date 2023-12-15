Caravan park wins appeal to extend its business

In March the Powys County Council Planning Committee rejected an application by Sheehan Holdings Ltd to change the use of a field to be able to accommodate 20 caravans, going against planning officer’s advice to approve the scheme.

Sheehan Holdings wanted to extend Fir View Holiday Park at Tan y Ffridd which is located off the A495 between Pontrobert and Llangyniew.

Just over two years ago planning permission was granted for 54 static caravans, which took the number at the holiday park up to 228.

Councillors were concerned about a proposed emergency evacuation route through Mathrafal wood which they said was prone to flooding.

The appeal was lodged by Charmaine Sheehan of Sheehan Holdings and an appeal to award costs against the council was also been submitted.

Planning inspector Ian Stevens said: “The main issues are the effect of the proposal on the character and appearance of the surrounding area and whether the proposal would result in any unacceptable risks from flooding.”

Mr Stevens said that the scheme would have landscaping and additional screening and saw no reason to believe that alterations to land levels would result on any significant visual impact.

Mr Stevens said: “The proposal would not harmfully affect the valued characteristics of the landscape.”

“The evacuation route lies outside of any flood risk area and connects onto classified county highways to the north of the site.

“From the evidence provided the track appears to be passable and in good condition to facilitate access to and from the caravan park, should it be required in emergency events.

“I am satisfied that there is a feasible and operational escape/evacuation plan, should it be required.

“The appeal is allowed, and planning permission is granted.”

A separate decision will be made on the award of costs to Ms Sheehan.