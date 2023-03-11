Caravan park expansion set for approval despite councillors concerns

Fir View Holiday Park at Llangyniew near Llanfair Caereinion

At their meeting next Thursday Powys County Council’s Planning committee will decide an application by Sheehan Holdings Ltd to change the use of a field to be able to accommodate caravans.

This would allow the company to add another 20 static caravans to Fir View Holiday Park, Tan y Ffridd, which is located off the A495 between Pontrobert and Llangyniew.

The caravans would be 12 metres long, by 3.6 metres wide and 3.9 metres high and would be placed six metres apart.

Two years ago, planning permission was granted for 54 static caravans, which took the number at the holiday park up to 228.

One of the issues with the site is that the access is in a flood zone.

The application had been “called in” to be decided by the planning committee by Llangyniew and Meifod county councillor, Jonathan Wilkinson.

Councillor Wilkinson said: “I have serious concerns about this application based on the existing development taking place at Tan y Ffridd.

“My concerns relate to the inability of the developers to adhere to conditions attached to that development which have yet to be satisfied.

“These relate to highways visibility, landscape, visual amenity, sewage and the lack of provision for emergency evacuation.”

These concerns have been echoed by Llangyniew community council, who “strongly object” to the application.

Llangyniew council said: “This application again will have a detrimental impact on the landscape.”

“The current provision for emergency evacuation and services to use Mathrafal wood to the rear of the site needs addressing.”

Civil contingencies officer, Stuart Eckley looked into the emergency evacuation issues as part of the planning process for the application.

He said: “Yr Hafesb Brook runs alongside the A495, in the valley below the site and is well contained by raised banks.

“The manager of Tan y Ffridd has never been known to break its banks at this location in living memory."

Mr Eckley said that Yr Hafesb did not flood during Storm Dennis in February 2020.

He added: “The existing caravan park and the proposed site, to north of the main drive, are on raised ground above the A495 with no likelihood of flooding.”

If flooding did happen Mr Eckley explained that the “most appropriate emergency plans” would be to remain in the caravans and wait for the water to recede.

“If there is a need to evacuate during a flood, for a medical emergency, then I would recommend that this is done by four by four (4×4) vehicle travelling west on the A495 towards to Machynlleth,” said Mr Eckley.

Planning officer, Gwyn Humphreys said: “Whilst concerns in relation to flood evacuation routes have been raised this is not a constraint of the current application and this matter is not relevant to the determination of the planning application.