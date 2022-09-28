Plans to extend caravan site sparks concerns

Councillor Jonathan Wilkinson

Sheehan Holdings Ltd have lodged a planning application with Powys County Council planners to change the use of a field to be able to accommodate caravans.

This would allow the company to add another 20 static caravans to Fir View Holiday Park, Tan y Ffridd, which is located between Pontrobert and Llangyniew.

The caravans would be approximately 12metres long, by 3.6metres wide and 3.9metres high and would be six metres apart.

There are 228 static caravans at the holiday park which is off the A495 road.

One of the issues with the site is that the access is in a flood zone.

To the north of the holiday park flows the River Vyrnwy, and to the south the River Banwy.

Llangyniew Community Council has met to discuss the proposal, they said: “There are many flaws which have discussed with Powys (County Council) and have still not been rectified.

“This application again will have a detrimental impact on the landscape.”

They add that the visibility at the entrance to the site is “not suitable” and should have been addressed in the past.

Llangyniew council said: “The current provision for emergency evacuation and services to use Mathrafal wood to the rear of the site needs addressing.

“The area in question is not owned by the site.”

The council feels that until the planning conditions for the last extension to the site agreed in March 2021 are adhered to; “there should be no further development of the site.”

County councillor for the area, Jonathan Wilkinson, has asked that the application is “called in” to be decided by Powys’ planning committee.

Councillor Wilkinson said: “I have serious concerns about this application based on the existing development taking place at Tan y Ffridd.

“My concerns relate to the inability of the developers to adhere to conditions attached to that development which have yet to be satisfied.

“These relate to highways visibility, landscape, visual amenity, sewage and the lack of provision for emergency evacuation.”

Agent Geraint Jones of McCartneys LLP explained the proposal in a planning, design and access statement.

Mr Jones said: “The proposal provides an organic layout which includes significant areas of landscaping designed to break up the potential landscape impact of the proposal and help integrate it into the environment which will benefit the occupiers of the static caravans.”

On the risk of flooding issues, Mr Jones said: “As per the previous planning approval for the adjacent site, an emergency access route to the east is available if required.”

He explained that notices would be placed at the site so that those staying in the caravans would know which way to leave in an emergency.

“The proposal is sustainable and would make a valuable contribution to the local economy, said Mr Jones.

In March 2021, the holiday park capacity increased to 228 after plans for 54 extra caravans was approved by the Powys planning committee – by just one vote.