Homes plan agreed for village

Ysgol Pontrobert - claims have been made that a housing development could see more children attend the primary school. From Google Streetview

Earlier this year, Mr and Mrs Evans of Rhos Cynhinfa, Pontrobert, had lodged an outline planning application with Powys County Council for a residential development of up to three dwellings and the associated works to be built on land at Dolfeiniog in the village.

Outline plans establish the principle of development at a site.

They need to be followed by a reserved matters application that sets out the specific details and will decide the appearance, scale, landscaping, and associated works of a proposal.

Work to demolish an existing barn at the site has already been allowed under permitted development rights.

Agent Gerallt Davies of Robert Parry and Partners explained the proposal in a planning statement.

He said: “The site is largely redundant, and an alternative use of residential development would be seen as an improvement of its current state.

“It is anticipated that the development would be up to three dwellings, with them being three-to-four-bedroom, two storey properties.

“The proposal includes a new improved access onto the classified road.”

Mr Davies added that the proposal would give the village a boost in both an economic and social context.

He explained that building the houses would provide construction work and that the local primary school could also benefit if children live there.

“Smaller schools within Powys are currently struggling to remain open and this development will assist in ensuring Pontrobert school remains necessary and open,” said Mr Davies.

Planning officer Gwyn Humphreys said: “The application site is not allocated for residential development within the adopted Powys LDP (Local Development Plan).

“However, it is deemed to be a suitable site for residential development; being wholly within the settlement boundary, and in close proximity to a range of local services and facilities, such as a primary school, public transport networks, religious facilities and community facilities.

“As a consequence, it is deemed the proposed development is fundamentally acceptable in-principle.

“The site is capable of accommodating three detached, two-storey, dwellings without causing an unacceptable impact upon the amenities or privacy enjoyed by occupiers of neighbouring residential properties.”

He granted consent for the proposal with a number of conditions the Evans’ would need to adhere to.

One of which, is that a detailed proposal for the site would need to be submitted within three years of permission being given,

Building work would need to start in five years, or two years from the approval of detailed plans.