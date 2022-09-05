New all age school for Llanfair Caereinion

New school

Ysgol Bro Caereinion in Llanfair Caereinion is the latest school to be established by Powys County Council.

It becomes the county’s third all age school four to 18 year old and has been established following the merger of Llanfair Caereinion C.P. School and Caereinion High School. The school will provide Welsh-medium and English-medium education on the current sites of the of the primary and high school.

It has also named Its senior leadership team ready for its first day of education: Huw Lloyd Jones, headteacher; Edward Baldwin, deputy headteacher; Laura Jones, Michael Humphreys, Rhian Mills, assistant headteachers; Ceri Harris, additional learning needs co-ordinator.

Councillor Pete Roberts, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: “This is an exciting time for pupils, staff, governors and parents at Ysgol Bro Caereinion and I wish them all the best as they start this new era.

“The council is committed to improving the education provision and entitlement for all the young people in Powys by delivering its Strategy for Transforming Education. The establishment of Ysgol Bro Caereinion is a key step in the first phase of delivering this strategy.

“I look forward to working with the senior leaders at Ysgol Bro Caereinion as we work together to improve outcomes for our learners as well as develop and enhance the Welsh-medium provision in Llanfair Caereinion. I wish everyone associated with the school the very best.”

Cllr Gareth Jones, Chair of Temporary Governing Body of Ysgol Bro Caereinion, said: “The opening of Ysgol Bro Caereinion today signifies an important milestone on our journey to transform education in Llanfair Caereinion and the surrounding catchment area.