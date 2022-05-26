Notification Settings

Police make fresh appeal for witnesses to bus crash

By Sue AustinLlanfair CaereinionPublished:

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses after a collision between a bus and schoolchildren.

The site were the collision happened in Llanfair Caereinion

The collision occurred in Llanfair Caereinion on Monday afternoon ( 23rd May) on School Lane off Neudd Lane.

The bus driver and four children were taken to hospital.

Sergeant Robert Hamer, Roads Policing Unit, said: “The incident happened as school was finishing for the day and there were a lot of people picking up children at the time. We have already spoken to a number of witnesses and we are now asking that anyone else who was in the vicinity of the primary and secondary schools on Neuadd Lane, and may have witnessed the incident, to get in touch.

"We would especially appeal to anyone who was parked in the area, and may have dash-cam recordings of the incident, to contact us."

"Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20220523-232.”

