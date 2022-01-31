New safety measures for Welshpool to Llanfair Caereinion road closure

The road will be closed until the middle of April for work to replace a collapsed culvert running underneath the road, with a 15-mile diversion in place.

Officers from the North & Mid Wales Trunk Road Agency and Powys County Council met after complaints were received about congestion on minor roads in the area and motorists taking short cuts on unclassified roads.

The measures which include speed and weight limit restrictions and improved signage were welcomed by Welshpool County Councillor Graham Breeze.

“Councillors have been inundated by complaints from residents surrounding the area affected by this road closure and I am really pleased to see that decisions have been made, quickly, to look at improvements,” he said.

“Some of the measures to be adopted will not happen overnight as orders have to be implemented and I would encourage those motorists temped to use the short cuts to think again and follow the designated diversion routes.

“I am also pleased that our elected Assembly Members have responded to my call for help and are following up the concerns. The safety of our residents, pedestrians and motorists must come first.”

Measures to be adopted to help improve the situation include the revision of the signage at the western end of the diversion route to make it clear that Welshpool traffic should follow the A495. Generic diversion signs will be replaced with signs clearly stating that Welshpool traffic should follow the A495.

A temporary 30mph speed restriction will be placed on the Heniarth bend and extending up the B4389 past the properties.

Powys County Council will prepare temporary traffic regulations orders allowing them to place a weight restriction of 7.5t on the B4392, C2045, B4385 and C2005.