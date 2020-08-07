Menu

Fire crews battle tractor blaze on rural road

By Charlotte Bentley | Llanfair Caereinion | News | Published:

Fire crews were called to a tractor and trailer on fire last night near Welshpool.

Tractor fire near Welshpool

The tractor caught fire while carrying hay bales on the Llanfair to Cefn Coch road last night.

Crews from Llanfair and Welshpool headed to the incident at around 8pm.

A statement from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "On Thursday at 08:12pm, crews from Llanfair Caereinion and Welshpool attended a tractor fire on the C2013 road, near Cefn Coch, Welshpool.

"The fire involved a tractor and a trailer carrying hay bails and was extinguished using two hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera.

"The tractor and trailer were then moved to an adjacent field in order to clear the road. The Fire Service left the incident at 10:39pm."

