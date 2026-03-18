Iron Age sword forgotten in a drawer for 30 years is one of only three of its kind left in the UK
A rusty-looking implement handed into Builth Wells Heritage Centre has turned out to be a rare Iron Age sword.
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The sword had been kept in a drawer for about 30 years and was forgotten about, but it is one of only three ever found in the United Kingdom.
After more than a year of testing, x-raying and analysing it has been confirmed as an Iron Age sword dating back to 300 BC.
It is likely that the blade was originally 330 to 440 millimetres which defines it as a ‘short sword'.
No decoration is visible which is typical of a shortsword.
It is very similar to one found at Twyn-y-Gaer Cymyoy, which is better preserved than the Builth Wells sword.