The sword had been kept in a drawer for about 30 years and was forgotten about, but it is one of only three ever found in the United Kingdom.

After more than a year of testing, x-raying and analysing it has been confirmed as an Iron Age sword dating back to 300 BC.

It is likely that the blade was originally 330 to 440 millimetres which defines it as a ‘short sword'.

No decoration is visible which is typical of a shortsword.

The rare Iron Age sword dug up in the Builth Wells area and kept in a drawer for 30 years

It is very similar to one found at Twyn-y-Gaer Cymyoy, which is better preserved than the Builth Wells sword.