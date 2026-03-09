New signs are coming to Knighton after the tourism group secured over £26,500 grant

Knighton and District Tourism Group were successful in winning a £26,645 grant under the Welsh Government’s ‘Brilliant Basics’ scheme.

The project aims to deliver improved visitor signage as part of the Knighton Town Investment Plan approved in 2023.

The 20 per cent match funding for the project has been generously supported by local volunteer groups Knighton Museum and Knighton Town Forum.

Local residents were consulted on designs for the new signs at events such as the Knighton Show and at displays in the Museum and Library, with 70% preferring the final design.

Further signs will follow and these will provide information on aspects of Knighton’s historic past, including King Offa and the Dyke, the motte and bailey castle at Bryn-y-Castell, Knighton Castle itself and the history of ‘The Narrows’.

A centrally located sign is also planned which will give more local history and promote walking possibilities around the town such as the Offa’s Dyke Path, Glyndwr’s Way and the Heart of Wales Line Trail.

While there are still some hurdles to cross, it is hoped that all will be completed by the autumn.

Knighton with Beguildy County Councillor Corinna Kenyon –Wade told Knighton Town Council recently that the new signs need advertising consents from Powys County Council’s planning department and they cost £460 or £230 per sign, if the Town Council is the applicant.

Members agreed to apply for the consents and the money will come from the tourism group