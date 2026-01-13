Christopher Mark Bailey, from Whitney-on-Wye, had formed part of a motorbike escort at the service for 14-year-old Kyle Sieniawski in Pontypridd before the crash on the A438 between Glasbury and Clyro.

Kyle was one of the youngest people ever in the UK to be diagnosed with the condition.

Chris Bailey

An inquest into the death of Mr Bailey was opened at Pontypridd Coroner’s Court on Tuesday.

Coroner for the South Wales Central Area Kerrie Burge was told Mr Bailey’s death was reported by Dyfed Powys Police on December 21.

The 36 year-old was the rider of a motorcycle which was involved in a three vehicle road traffic collision on December 19.

As a result of the injuries he sustained, Mr Bailey passed away at the scene.