Bradley Robert Steven James had struggled with his mental health and he was found suspended from a tree in the Rock Park in Llandrindod Wells on December 14.

An inquest was opened at Pontypridd Coroner’s Court by HM Coroner for South Wales Central Area, Mr Graeme Hughes on Monday, December 29.

He heard that the 26 year-old passed away at Hereford Hospital on December 16 and he was identified by routine hospital identification.

Mr Hughes said a post mortem was not carried out and a hospital consultant provided the cause of death as hypoxic brain injury as a result of self-asphyxiation.

Mr James lived at Village Close, Crossgates and he was born in Coventry on September 22 1999.

The inquest was adjourned for a full hearing at a later date and Mr Hughes passed on his condolences to Mr James’ family and friends.