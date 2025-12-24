Chris Bailey, from Hay-on-Wye, had formed part of a motorbike escort at the service for 14-year-old Kyle Sieniawski in Pontypridd before the crash on the A438 between Glasbury and Clyro.

Kyle was one of the youngest people ever in the UK to be diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

Chris Bailey was a valued member of the Powys Chapter Valley Commandos and he leaves behind two children.

In a post, Kyle’s MND Story said: “We're absolutely devastated to hear that one of the bikers tragically lost his life whilst travelling home from Kyle's funeral.

“Chris Bailey was a valued member of the Powys Chapter Valley Commandos and to lose his life after doing such an amazing gesture is just cruel beyond words.

“Our hearts are breaking for his family, and Christmas is just days away.... life can be so cruel.

Chris Bailey

“We're thinking of all his family, friends, and also his comrades at the Valley Commandos. “

Dominic Cross, of the Powys chapter of motorcycle club Valley Commandos, first met Mr Bailey when he joined more than two years ago.

He said Mr Bailey was "a kind, gentle giant, and a guy who would do anything for anyone else" and always happy to help if the club was raising money.

"He understood the value of having support, and he wanted to do good for others."

He had taken a day off work on Friday to be part of the escort.

The crash happened a few miles from Mr Bailey's home.

An online collection to raise money for Mr Bailey's family and his two children has been started, Mr Cross said.

The original target was set at £2,000, but the total donated so far is more than £16,855.

Mr Cross said: "The response has been incredible, and is testament to two things: the support that the biker community and those around it have for each other, and also the feelings that those that knew Chris had about him."

To donate to help Chris’ family visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/chris-family-support

Dyfed Powys Police appealed for witnesses following the fatal collision.

Officers responded to a report of a collision involving three vehicles on the A438 Glasbury to Clyro at 4.48pm on Friday, December 19.

The collision involved a black Yamaha motorbike, a black Mini Countryman Cooper and a black Volkswagen Polo.

Sadly, the rider of the motorbike died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Officers investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who was driving along this stretch of road at the time, or who might have dashcam footage of any of the vehicles involved.

If you can help, please get in touch with Police.

Quote ref 257 of December 19.