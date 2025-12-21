Police issue appeal as motorbike rider dies in collision near Glasbury

Officers responded to a report of a collision involving three vehicles on the A483 Glasbury to Clyro at 4.48pm.

The collision involved a black Yamaha motorbike, a black Mini Countryman Cooper and a black Volkswagen Polo.

Sadly, the rider of the motorbike died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Officers investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who was driving along this stretch of road at the time, or who might have dashcam footage of any of the vehicles involved.

If you can help, please get in touch online at https://bit.ly/DPPmissingperson

Via email at 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk by calling 101

Quote ref 257 of December 19.