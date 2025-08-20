The incident took place in the waterfalls area of the Brecon Beacons National Park, now known as Bannau Brycheiniog, just after midday yesterday - Tuesday, August 19.

The Central Beacons Mountain Rescue team was sent to the incident - at the Lower Clun Gwyn Waterfall, where a walker had injured his chest and shoulder.

Treatment was provided at the scene, but another bystander, who had been helping provide aid, also slipped and fell onto a ledge below.

The casualty being stretchered from the scene. Picture: Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team

She was treated for a head injury before the initial casualty was stretchered out, and the woman was escorted to safety.

An update from the rescue team on social media explained the incident, stating: "Just after midday we were called to rescue an injured walker who’d fallen near the Lower Clun Gwyn waterfall, injuring his chest & shoulder.

"Our first arriving team members found numerous witnesses helping to stabilise the gentleman and we are very grateful to them all, particularly persons we know only as Scott, Leanne, Dr Noreen and Jon (National Park Warden) who’d all done a great job of caring for him.

"Also the other witnesses who provided a usefully detailed account of seeing the gent fall.

"Our Remote Rescue Medic carried out initial treatment and was quickly joined by Welsh Ambulance Services University NHS Trust (WAST) Paramedics.

"With pain relief and immobilisation applied we carefully placed the gentleman on our stretcher, at which point things took a turn when a lady nearby who had been helping with the initial fall, moved to help us and slipped, taking a concerning fall to a ledge just below us.

Rescuers signalling to a helicopter. Picture: Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team

"Another of our Remote Rescue Medics and one of the WAST Paramedics immediately treated the lady for a head injury.

"After a full assessment and wound dressings to her head, she was thankfully able to be very carefully be escorted out of the gorge area.

"Meanwhile we carried our first casualty on our stretcher to the awaiting ambulance for transport to hospital.

"We’re also grateful to our friends from Maritime and Coastguard Agency Rescue Helicopter R187 (St Athan) who came to see if they could help airlift to the ambulance.

"The operating conditions were outside their safety parameters so it was the foot journey out of the gorge on our stretcher.

"To help us, the National Park staff stayed outside their working hours to help direct the public and stay with the gent’s wife at the car park - thank you all.

"Just before 7pm our vehicles were back at base and made ready to go again, we obviously have our fingers crossed both casualties have a full and speedy recovery."