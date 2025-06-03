New office and warehouses to be built on Shropshire border business park after plans approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

An office building and a 346-square metre warehouse will be built on a patch of grassland opposite the Village Workshops off Offa's Dyke Road, Four Crosses, around halfway between Oswestry and Welshpool.

Approval from planners at Powys County Council comes after the light industrial workshops originally planned for the site were changed to offices by applicant Dawson Structural Engineering - following concerns over potential noise issues at the site.

An objection from the local authority's environmental protection officers over their noise concerns was withdrawn prior to the decision, after the developer agreed to erect a 2.4-metre high accoustic fence, and impose restrictions on hours for deliveries to the units.

An artists impression of how the approved new units will look. Image: Powys County Council/planning portal

"The site has been standing vacant for many years and has been purchased by our client who operate a local company steel fabrication company in the Four Crosses industrial area," read a planning statement submitted with the scheme.

"Our clients have taken the opportunity to purchase the site and to create a commercial site which harmonises with and is sympathetic to the neighbouring residential properties.

"Their vision to erect modern, aesthetically pleasing commercial buildings will enhance the area and bring much need employment into Four Crosses."

The site is located to the east of the Offa’s Dyke Scheduled Monument which runs past the village, but in its report, Powys County Council decided the development would not cause harm to the scheduled monument due to its "acceptable design", and the 300-metre distance from the dyke.

The report from council planners also said the development represented "good quality design" which would "satisfactorily integrate" into the surrounding area.

Two objections from the public had been received to the scheme, centred on noise and access.

"The public responses have been carefully considered, however it is concluded that the revised submission has addressed the concerns over the potential impact upon the amenities enjoyed by the occupants of neighbouring residential properties and conditions can sufficiently control the use," read the report from Powys County Council's planning department.

The application can be viewed online on Powys County Council's planning portal under reference 24/1267/FUL.