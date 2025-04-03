Couple and their one-year-old Labrador gearing up for Three Peaks Challenge in aid of specialist college

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Gavin Blears and Danielle Thomas who work at Derwen College will be accompanied by their energetic one-year-old Labrador called Duke during the mammoth challenge.

The trio are hoping to raise £500 for the college that will enable students to enjoy extra experiences and opportunities.

Gavin, Danielle and Duke's endurance will be put to the test during the 24-hour feat. The Three Peaks Challenge requires participants to climb the three highest mountains in the UK - Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in the Lake District, and Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) in Wales - all within 24 hours.

In total, they will cover 23 miles on foot with an ascent of 3,064 meters, while also driving more than 400 miles between the peaks.

Danielle, Gavin and Duke will take on the Three Peaks Challenge in May.

"We love walking and setting ourselves challenges," said Danielle who successfully completed the trek two years ago with her younger brother.

"This time, we wanted to do something together, and raise funds to directly benefit our students.

"We love working with the students every day, getting to know them, and seeing their progress."

Gavin and Danielle have worked at Derwen College for seven and three years respectively.

The couple plan to set off at midnight on Wednesday, May 28, beginning at Ben Nevis and aiming to reach the final summit of Snowdon by midnight the next day.

Throughout the journey, they will take turns napping in the car.

Danielle added: "Tiredness is going to be the most difficult part of the expedition. I know we can do the distance, it’s the staying up through the night, and walking in the dark, that will be most demanding."

As for Duke, the couple believe the one-year-old Labrador is more than ready to tackle the challenge.

"He just doesn’t stop. As long as he’s kept well-fed and hydrated, he’ll be fine," Danielle said.

Derwen College Fundraiser and Events Coordinator, Megan Charman praised Danielle, Gavin, and Duke for taking on the challenge in aid of the specialist college.

She said: "Thanks to the three of them for tackling this mammoth feat. We’ll be supporting them all the way, and look forward to hearing about their adventures. I hope they’re not rushing back to shifts the next day, but we’ll have dog treats and plasters waiting for them on their return to work."

You can support Gavin Danielle, and Duke in their fundraising efforts here.