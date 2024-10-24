Sex offender with obsession for life-size dolls is spared jail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police discovered 12 prohibited pictures, including a CGI image of a naked child aged six to 12 months old, and 30 videos in a deleted internet history on Shaun George Jones’ tablet.

The 54 year-old admitted one charge of breaching a sexual harm prevention order made on July 15, 2018, for nine years, during a previous appearance at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court.

The case was committed to Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court, where Jones of Parkdene, Temple Street, was sentenced on Wednesday.

Prosecuting, Mr Tom Scapens said police attended at Jones’ home in June 2023 and he gave them his Samsung A8 tablet.

The history showed that he had been on a website that sells realistic baby size dolls with adult genitalia.

The device was seized and an examination showed the history of the device has been deleted.