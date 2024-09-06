Not-for-profit firm Freedom Leisure post a budget surplus of just under £750,000 for last year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Economy Residents and Communities scrutiny committee on Monday, September 9 councillors will be presented with not for profit company Freedom Leisure's annual report for the 2023/2024 financial year.

The report shows that there has been a 3.4 per cent increase in "total" participation and 0.9 per cent in "active" participation when compared to 2022/2023.

Freedom Leisure said: "Participation increase demonstrates we are providing a good all-round service with good accessibility to all forms of exercise.

"This is supported by our centre programmes and services that engage with Powys communities."

Freedom Leisure is the not for profit organisation that runs leisure facilities on behalf of Powys County Council

Figures for casual swimming have also increased by 3.1 per cent and the learn to swim programme attracts 5,200 children to take part each week.

The report adds that there were 5,753 members as it stood at the end of March and: "There has been consistent growth and uplift across all areas of programming."

Electricity and gas usage by leisure centres has also dropped according to the report.

Freedom Leisure chief executive, Ivan Horsfall Turner said: "The 2023/24 financial year saw record levels of participation and customer satisfaction in the services we have delivered in partnership with Powys County Council.

"I am immensely proud of the staff team that have delivered these results and who continue to work on our core mission of improving lives through leisure.”

"Whilst we anticipate that 2024/25 will have challenges particularly as the council continue to explore the future shape of their leisure service through their 'Sustainable Powys' programme I know that we can be confident that our team in Powys will continue to deliver to the best of their ability."

Freedom Leisure runs 13 leisure, sports centres, and swimming pools across Powys and were awarded a 15 year council contract in 2015 to run the facilities.

The review into leisure facilities which started last year was prompted by the cost of living crisis and rising energy costs which saw the utility bills for running the centres jump up massively towards the end of 2022.

This saw a proposal to mothball three leisure centres from January to March 2023 - but following protests from opposition councillors the decision was cancelled as an extra £287,000 was found and given to Freedom Leisure allowing them cope the with the energy costs.

The results of the review have yet to be finalised by the council.