Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service welcomes 11 new Wholetime Firefighters

The ceremony, opened by Chief Fire Officer Roger Thomas KFSM and held at MAWWFRS Earlswood Training Centre saw family, friends and Fire Service personnel gather to celebrate the amazing achievements of the 11 individuals.



Squad 01/25 as they are collectively known, recently underwent a transformative journey and completed 14 weeks of rigorous training.

Stuart Bate, Head of Training Delivery said:“I feel an enormous sense of pride and admiration for the remarkable journey these graduates have embarked on over the last 14 weeks. From the first day of their training, they have exhibited courage, discipline, and determination to uphold the noblest traditions of the Fire Service.

“Throughout their training Squad 01/25 have undergone a series of demanding challenges, both physically and mentally. They have demonstrated exceptional resilience, and have embraced the values of teamwork, integrity, and selflessness that define our profession.

“We gathered to celebrate their achievements, let us not forget the sacrifices they have made and the dedication they have shown. They have chosen a path that requires courage, compassion, and a deep sense of duty to others.

Congratulations, graduates.”

The ceremony included the Parade of Recruits, an Inspection of the Recruits by Chief Fire Officer Roger Thomas, Chair of Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Authority, Councillor Gwynfor Thomas and Head of Training Delivery, Group Manager Stuart Bate.

Several Drill Yard Displays were held to fully illustrate the emergency response skills each member of Squad 01/25 has developed during their training and it was followed by a Presentation of Certificates and Awards.

Chief Fire Officer, Roger Thomas KFSM said: “We celebrated the remarkable achievements made by these 11 dedicated individuals who have undergone fourteen weeks of rigorous training and marked a significant point in their careers as Wholetime Firefighters.



“As an integral part of Wales’ emergency response infrastructure, MAWWFRS exemplifies professionalism, readiness and unwavering dedication to public safety and you are now an essential part of this work.



“My sincere thanks go to the Training Delivery Department who have worked tirelessly to deliver a first-class training course to our new recruits. Without the skills, expert knowledge and dedication, none of this would be possible.”

Each Graduate will soon start their careers as Wholetime Firefighters in their designated Fire Station. Everyone at MAWWFRS congratulates each of them wishes them long and successful careers.

Each new Wholetime Firefighter was presented with a framed certificate by Chief Fire Officer Thomas to recognise their successful completion of the fourteen-week Wholetime Firefighter Training Course.

The Physical Fitness Achievement Award and 300 Club award is selected by the Service’s Fitness Team and is presented to the recruit who has consistently pushed themselves to their limit and who has always strived to give their absolute best.

From Squad 01/25, the Physical Fitness Achievement Award was presented to Kallum Richards by Chief Fire Officer Thomas.

The recipient of the Recruits Recruit award is selected by the other recruits on the course. It is awarded to the recruit that has shown the greatest effort for both themselves and while helping their fellow recruits. This is a significant award as it highlights a very high-performing individual.

The award was presented to Rhys Tucker by Fire Authority Chair, Councillor Gwynfor Thomas.

The Silver Axe is awarded to the highest-achieving recruit on the course and the recipient is chosen by their lead instructors. The highest-achieving recruit will have demonstrated consistently high levels of performance in all tasks throughout the course. Practical ability, written assignments, examination results, leadership and working as part of a team are all taken into account when deciding the highest-achieving recruit.

The award was presented to Llion Jones by Chief Fire Officer Thomas.