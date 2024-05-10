Mountain rescue crew called out then stood down after cry for help found 'likely to be goats'

Police were called to the Eryri National Park (Snowdonia) on Tuesday after a walker heard shouts for help.

It happened at Llyn Caseg Fraith, near Tryfan.

A spokesperson for Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organisation said the walker called back after hearing the shout, but there was no reply.

They said: "[The walker] called North Wales Police with concern that someone was in trouble.

"The team leader spoke with the informant but with no further shouts heard and no other reports made it was determined this was likely to be goats. No further action was taken."