Conservatives reselect MP as candidate to fight for newly created constituency

Craig Williams, who was elected as MP for Montgomeryshire in 2019, will be contesting the new seat of Montgomeryshire & Glyndwr, which has been created as a result of boundary changes,

He said he was proud of his record and looking forward to trying to win the new constituency.

Mr Williams said: "I am delighted to have been selected by the Montgomeryshire & Glyndwr Conservative Association as their Parliamentary candidate for the General Election.

“It has been a great honour to have represented Montgomeryshire, my home constituency, as it’s Member of Parliament for the last five years. Much progress has been made, with millions of pounds of Conservative Government funding delivered for the area, as well as significantly enhanced mobile & broadband coverage and key transport infrastructure projects secured. There is much more to do, and I very much hope to be able to continue this work after the election.

"Following last year’s boundary review and the subsequent reduction of Parliamentary seats in Wales from 40 to 32, our two historic areas have now come together to form the new constituency of Montgomeryshire & Glyndwr.

“I very much look forward to the upcoming campaign, in the fight to become the first Member of Parliament for Montgomeryshire & Glyndwr.”