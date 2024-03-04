Collision closes Welsh border road
A road on the Welsh border was closed on Monday following reports of a multi-vehicle collision.
By Megan Jones
Published
Last updated
The A490 between Chirbury and Churchstoke was closed on Monday morning after a crash.
According to AA Traffic News, the collision involved two cars and a lorry.
The website reported: "Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash, two cars and a lorry involved on A490 both ways from Calcot Farm to the Horse and Jockey Pub."
The incident appears to have occurred at around 7am.
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We were called to the A490 between Chirbury and Churchstoke at 6.10am this morning following a two-vehicle collision.
"Nobody was seriously injured and no arrests were made."