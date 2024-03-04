Collision closes Welsh border road

The A490 between Chirbury and Churchstoke was closed on Monday morning after a crash.

According to AA Traffic News, the collision involved two cars and a lorry.

The website reported: "Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash, two cars and a lorry involved on A490 both ways from Calcot Farm to the Horse and Jockey Pub."

The incident appears to have occurred at around 7am.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We were called to the A490 between Chirbury and Churchstoke at 6.10am this morning following a two-vehicle collision.

"Nobody was seriously injured and no arrests were made."