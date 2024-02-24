Run Phil Run - charity challenge inspired by runner's late father's quip

Phil Jones is undertaking seven 10k runs in seven days, culminating with the Welshpool 10k on March 24.

The challenge is to raise both funds and awareness for Parkinson’s UK and dementia charities after his late father quipped that he was "too fat to run".

Phil returned to the area from south Wales in 2019 to take on a temporary headship at Llanfair Caereinion High School and went on to lead the school for four years before becoming the county council's town centre officer for Welshpool, Llanfair Caereinion, Llanfyllin and Montgomery.

He is using his running hobby in memory of his father, who died in November having suffered with Parkinson’s and dementia.

“I ran two half marathons prior to his death to raise the profile of the charities, encourage people to exercise which is proven to slow down the onset of dementia and lastly, to raise money," said Phil.

“My dad is my inspiration and his last words to me were that I was ‘too fat to run’."

Phil Jones's 7 x 10k challenge in aid of Parkinson's UK in Wales. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography.

Phil said he was overwhelmed by the number of families who are affected by the illness. He said he had great support from organisations, schools and residential care homes.

“I am hoping to be able to raise enough money to fund a role for a community person for the charity and support the Live Loud campaign.”

Welshpool town mayor, Councillor Nick Howells, will raise a flag to start Phil from Morrisons in Welshpool on his first run, at 9.30am on March 18.

Tuesday will see the 9.30am run at Newtown College and on Wednesday there will be a run with primary school Gregynog Hall before a 2pm public run at the same venue.

Meifod Primary School and the COBRA playing fields will be the venue for the Thursday 9.30am run, Friday is starting from Welshpool High School with Saturday a repeat of Monday, and then comes the Welshpool 10k on Sunday.

Phil is encouraging others to get involved in the 7x 10k challenge or similar using their own sport or leisure activity.

Phil Jones's 7 x 10k challenge in aid of Parkinson's UK in Wales. As part of the Challenge Phil organised a Bike Challenge at Morrisons, Welshpool today (Thursday 22nd Feb) from 10am-2pm and 5pm-7pm, with the support of Great Fitness, Morrisons and Tiny Brooks. Pictured is Phil with Debbie Gates (Community Champion, Morrisons, Welshpool. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography.

As part of the fundraising he organised a bike challenge at Morrisons, Welshpool on Thursday with the support of Great Fitness, Morrisons and Tiny Brooks.

Anyone who wants to support Phil's challenge can do so online at justgiving.com/page/philip-jones.