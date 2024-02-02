New bridge finally opens bringing an end to road closures because of flooding

The impressive new structure across the River Dyfi, replaces an 18th centure, stone bridge, often closed during flooding. This has meant a 12 mile diversion for motorists along a mountainside road.

Past flooding

More than a kilometre long the new road and viaduct spans the floodplain.

Flood prevention measures built into the scheme will, the Welsh Government says, protect the town centre and the Dyfi Eco Park from flooding.

Lee Waters, the Welsh government deputy minister with responsibility for transport, was performing the official opening on Friday.

Long serving Machynlleth Councillor, Michael Williams said the new bridge had been talked about for decades but he never believed it would be build because of costs.

Cllr Mike Williams Machynlleth

He said he hoped it would encourage more people to visit Machynlleth.

"The current bridge was built the year of the Battle of)Trafalgar, in 1805," he said.

Work on the bridge began in 2021 and had been due to be finished in early 2023.

Fundraisers held a fun run along the closed viaduct recently and children from the local school also took part in a walk.