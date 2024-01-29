Sports clubs score big funding to achieve their goals

More than 1,100 projects across the UK are benefitting from a share of £93 million this year for new multisport pitches, changing rooms, goalposts, equipment and more.

Four sports clubs in Montgomeryshire that have been successful in their applications for funding are: Llanidloes Town FC which will get £45,200to upgrade its changing rooms; Berriew FC which will receive £26,880 for grass pitch maintenance equipment; Four Crosses FC which will have a grant of £3,288 for portable floodlights; Llanfair United will receive £1,849 for grounds maintenance equipment and goalposts

The funding is part of the UK Conservative Government’s ‘Get Active Strategy’ to get over 3.5 million people more active by 2030, including 1 million young people.

Mr Williams said, importantly, the Government’s multi-sport grassroots fund is investing in areas that are most in need, with at least 50 per cent spent in the most deprived and inactive local authorities.

As part of this investment, local communities across Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will benefit from an unprecedented £12 million in 2023-24, delivering in partnership with the Scottish FA, the Irish FA, Cymru Football Foundation and Football Association of Wales. A further £9 million is also being committed across these regions for projects to be delivered through 2024-25.

The MP said: "This builds on historic investment in grassroots sport. Since 2021, the UK Conservative Government has helped deliver new facilities or improvements at almost 2,400 sites across the UK, getting more than 120,000 people active. The Government is sticking to its plan to improve the mental and physical health of the nation and provide high-quality sports facilities across the country, ensuring a brighter future for this generation and generations to come.

“This is fantastic news for the clubs who have received funding and for communities across Montgomeryshire. The investment will be transformative for the clubs, and will also provide access to high-quality sports facilities for many more residents across Montgomeryshire.

“This investment into Montgomeryshire is part of a UK Government package that has delivered thousands of new projects across the UK, with the aim of getting over 120,000 more people to get active. This will help us to make big strides towards meeting our ambitious target of 3.5 million more people active by 2030.”