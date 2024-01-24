Lib Dem candidate for new mid Wales parliamentary seat named

Councillor Preston has represented Llanidloes ward on Powys County Council alongside veteran Councillor Gareth Morgan since 2022.

He is a board member of Theatr Hafren and of Llanidloes Futures Project, a local charity dedicated to increasing the uptake of Solar PV, and is a governor of Llanidloes High School.

Glyn grew up in Llandinam, attended the Welsh language stream of Ysgol Uwchradd Llanidloes and settled back in the town after finishing his degree in Politics at the University of Birmingham.

“I love where I live. It’s my home. I left for university and came back because it’s such a wonderful place to live.”

“Far too few of my peers have returned. They love it here, but they don’t see the opportunities for the future. Jobs are the major barrier. I’d like to stop that ‘brain drain’, and make sure that more young people and their families feel able to stay here,” he said.

Glyn said he believes constituents need an MP they can trust, who will represent all people, of all ages and backgrounds, and will fight for better services and a better environment.

“Lib Dems stand up for rural areas. The Conservatives have let Montgomeryshire & Glyndŵr down. It's the Lib Dems who can beat the Conservatives here to fight for better local health services and help to tackle the cost of living crisis,” he said.

“I believe in community - and that we can help communities do things for themselves. Decisions taken locally are usually better decisions,” he said.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS said: “We are delighted to have Glyn as our party's candidate for Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr for the upcoming general election.

“Glyn is a passionate and committed campaigner from the local area and I am sure that he will no doubt make both myself and the party very proud.

“All we need now is for Rishi Sunak to finally give this country a voice in who they want running the country by calling for an immediate general election. Wales has had enough of the blues, now is the time for change.”