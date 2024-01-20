County firefighters sent to crash near Whitchurch on Shropshire/Wales border
Shropshire firefighters were sent to help at a crash on the county's border with Wales early this morning.
The collision happened on the A495 at Bronington, near Whitchurch.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 6.49am on Saturday, January 20, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Bronington. The incident was left in the hands of North Wales Police."
One fire engine was sent from Whitchurch.
Crews used a thermal imaging camera in dealing with the incident.
North Wales Police have been contacted for an update.