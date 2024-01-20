Shropshire Star
County firefighters sent to crash near Whitchurch on Shropshire/Wales border

Shropshire firefighters were sent to help at a crash on the county's border with Wales early this morning.

By Nick Humphreys
Published

The collision happened on the A495 at Bronington, near Whitchurch.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 6.49am on Saturday, January 20, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Bronington. The incident was left in the hands of North Wales Police."

One fire engine was sent from Whitchurch.

Crews used a thermal imaging camera in dealing with the incident.

North Wales Police have been contacted for an update.

