Criminals targeting rural area on Shropshire border

Dyfed Powys police say they are investigating an increase in burglary type offences in the rural communities of Powys, particularly near to the English border.

Officers say theyare increasing patrols in these areas to disrupt criminal activity and relentlessly pursue offenders.

"Members of the public will notice an increased policing presence particularly in the hours of darkness," a spokesperson for Dyfed Powys said.

"Anyone with any information or noticing suspicious activity should report it to us via:| https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline; 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk; direct message us on social media or ring 101.

"If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908."

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.