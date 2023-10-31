Welsh nationalist and folk singer reveals how extremist attempted to lure him into a fake plot to kill King Charles

Singing in the rain at the Ukraine match. c FA Wales and John Smith

Dafydd Iwan, who celebrated his 80th birthday over the summer, makes the startling revelation in his new autobiography, Dafydd Iwan: Still Singing Yma o Hyd, that’s due to be launched on November 9.

Together Stronger at the City Stadium, Caerdydd. c FA Wales and John Smith

He says the incident happened during the run-up to the investiture of the then Prince of Wales, now King Charles, at Caernarfon Castle in July 1969 when his satirical song, "Carlo" (Charles) was high in the Welsh pop charts.

He recalled: “I arrived at a concert in Llanrwst to find the place crawling with police, and two of them approached me to say they’d received intelligence that someone was out to kill me, so they were there in numbers to give me protection.

"I was ushered into the marquee where the concert was to take place and shown into a small room in a corner of the tent. ‘We will be outside if you need us’, they told me.

"As I sat there, trying to come to terms with what I’d just heard, and getting the guitar ready for the stage, a man came in, looking like a character from a B movie, and said in a hushed voice that we’d met previously at a Plaid do in Holyhead. I’d never seen him before, and never saw him again.

"He said that he had very little time, so he wanted to come straight to the point. ‘We have a plan to assassinate the Prince, and you are the very man to help us’.

“I did not let him finish his sentence but told him to get out as quickly as his feet could take him and added that I didn’t ever want to see him again."

‘Homes for Welsh people, not second homes’:Campaigning in 1972

Dafydd Iwan was born in Brynaman, Carmarthenshire, in August 1943. One of four boys, his siblings include the late actor Huw Ceredig and the politician Alun Ffred Jones.

He spent most of his youth in Llanuwchllyn before attending the University of Wales, Cardiff, where he studied architecture.

Singing at a Plaid Cymru fundraiser in 1968

His musical career started in the mid-1960s and before the decade was out he was receiving television coverage both for his music and for his political activities as a member of Cymdeithas yr Iaith.

Dafydd Iwan at Ysgol Gynradd Brynaman, aged about 5

He was imprisoned in 1970 for his refusal to pay fines for defacing English only road signs as part of the fight for Welsh language rights.

During his first spell in prison in Cardiff he met Cayo Evans, one time leader of the radical political group, the Free Wales Army, who acted as his "prison minder".

Dafydd Iwan was one of the founders of Cymdeithas Tai Gwynedd (Gwynedd Housing Association) in 1971 and was involved in other projects to provide homes for the local population in north-west Wales.

With fellow folk singer Huw Jones, he was also one of the founders of Recordiau Sain (Sain Records), now one of the main Welsh music labels with its own state-of-the-art recording studios in Llandwrog. He remains one of the company's directors.

On the set of a Christmas special, with Welsh rugby greats Delme Thomas, Derek Quinnell and Ray Gravell, and Caryl Parry Jones. c Dafydd Iwan

For many years Dafydd Iwan was a Plaid Cymru councillor in Gwynedd and his long service to the Welsh language led to his being made an honorary member of the Gorsedd of Bards at the National Eisteddfod at Bangor in 1971.

His autobiography will be launched at the first of a series of celebratory gigs at Galeri Caernarfon.