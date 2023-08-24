New carriage goes on the rails at heritage railway

The new carriage is lifted into place

Carriage No.24 was built by the neighbouring Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railway’s Boston Lodge works, funded by a grant from the Welsh Government’s Coastal Communities Fund and Talyllyn Railway’s legacy income.

Although similar to the railway’s existing bogie carriages, No.24 is a new configuration, with accommodation for first and third class passengers, including a wheelchair accessible compartment.

Carriage No.24 will undergo testing before entering service. Two more new carriages, now under construction at Boston Lodge, will follow in the coming months.

The new arrivals will enable the railway’s 155-year-old original carriages to be withdrawn from daily service. They will be used for more special premium services, such as ‘Slate Trail’ trains.

Railway board chairman, David Ventry, said: “These carriages will provide a welcome addition to our passenger fleet, offering a significant upgrade in our first class and accessible accommodation.

“The quality of the workmanship produced by the team at Boston Lodge is superb and we are grateful to them for their efforts. It is a fine example of inter-railway co-operation.