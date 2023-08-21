The proposed Innovation Centre

Invertek Drives Ltd has announced the plans for its global headquarters and manufacturing facility with roles in its Innovation team, production, and other business areas.

The move comes as the firm continues to invest in the design and production of its energy-saving variable frequency drives used to control electric motors.

It will also significantly expand the development of careers through its college and graduate training programmes.

The company, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, revealed 45 per cent year-on-year sales growth in 2022, with a turnover total of £76.3 million.

Earlier this year, Invertek announced plans to build a new Innovation Centre and HQ adjacent to its site at Welshpool, Powys, having acquired the land from the Welsh Government, where it will develop next-generation electric motor control technology.

The company has already increased employment significantly in recent years, with 380 people currently employed at its UK base.

Adrian Ellam, CEO of Invertek Drives Ltd, said: “We’re already in the process of building a 2,750sq metre extension to our existing 5,500sq metre manufacturing and distribution facility which will allow us to increase production capacity to more than 1.2 million units annually. This will come on stream in early 2024.

“As a result of this, we’ll be creating a range of roles in the areas of production, distribution, and manufacturing engineering to support this.

“In addition, we will are planning to significantly expand our Innovation and Research and Development teams to create next generation electric motor control technology. This includes a new Innovation and HQ Centre at our UK base. This is planned to be completed in early 2025.”

An architect's impression of how the extension to the manufacturing facility will look once completed in 2024.

A planning application for the centre is in the process of final preparations before submission.

Shaun Dean, Chairman of Invertek Drives Ltd and Senior Vice President of its parent company, Sumitomo Drive Technologies, Ltd (SHI), added: "Since Invertek was acquired in 2019 SHI has invested more than £30 million into the business at Welshpool. We have an amazing team and facility that is a world-leader in the development and manufacturing of variable frequency drive technology, here in the UK.

“The demand for global energy reduction highlights the importance of variable frequency drives in accurately controlling electric motors for optimal efficiency.”

“We anticipate significant growth in this area, and this supports SHI’s global commitment to solving environmental and social solutions through its products and services.

“It’s an exciting time at Invertek Drives and we’re proud to be creating good quality, long-term employment and Global career opportunities at our Welshpool HQ where we have a committed team.”

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly MP (centre), with Adrian Ellam (left), Finance and Operations Director AT Invertek Drives Ltd; Glyn Jones, Technical Director; Japanese Ambassador to the UK, Mr Hajime Hayashi (second right), and Shaun Dean, CEO of Invertek Drives Ltd and Senior Vice President of Sumitomo Heavy Industries

In June Invertek Drives celebrated its 25th anniversary with the official opening of a new Global Application and Training Centre at its HQ.