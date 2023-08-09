Harry's family look forward to return of duck race fun day

Sam, Julia and Charlie are looking forward to the event returning next month.

Harry’s Duck Race is back on Sunday, September 3, at Pontblyddyn Cricket Club, near Mold, and will once again be raising funds for Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices.

The race and family fun day is a memorial event held each year by the Jones family of Wrexham whose son, Harry, died in 2005 after suffering a cardiac arrhythmia in his sleep.

Harry was just four years old, and after his death his family stayed in the Snowflake Suite at Hope House in Oswestry – a dedicated bedroom, lounge and private garden where families can say goodbye to a child after they have died, in their own time and in their own way.

Harry's family also accessed bereavement counselling through the hospice.

The event takes place in memory of Harry Jones.

Julia Jones, Harry's mum, said: “We really look forward to the day as a family, but it is one of mixed emotions.

“It’s such a fun event, one that Harry would love and we are proud to do in memory of him.”

At last year’s event, some 1,500 yellow ducks took to the River Alyn over 15 heats and a Grand Final, on a day that has become a local summer highlight.

Julia added: “My husband Jeff and sons Sam and Charlie are really well supported by our friends and relatives in planning the event and on the day.

“There’s always a good turn-out from the local community and we’re blessed to be assisted by some very generous local businesses like Gerrards Bakery, Village Bakery and Nick’s Cheese and Meat who supply foods for the barbecue.

"Morrisons supermarket and Tesco are also proud supporters.

“The kids absolutely love it and we thank everybody who has supported us in the past and everybody who has bought ducks so far this year.

“We look forward to seeing you all there.”

On the day there will be market stalls, entertainment, a raffle and of course the now customary fancy dress big ducks, who will be judged by mayor of Wrexham, Councillor Andy Williams.

Entrants with the larger ducks are encouraged to name and decorate their aquatic friends and even put them in fancy dress.

Looking ahead to the event, Julia said: “We’ve done it in all sorts of weather, during Covid we even did it in the hot tub like a game of Hook-a-Duck, so nothing is going to stop us - and we look forward to seeing everybody there for another great day in Harry’s memory and to support Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith.”

Julia works for CCP Building Products in Llay, who have also chosen Hope House and Ty Gobaith as their Charity of the Year for 2023/24.

Both large and small ducks can be purchased on the day or online in advance.

Baby ducks are £1 and can be purchased on Julia’s Just Giving page at justgiving.com/fundraising/julia-jones36 with no limit on the amount of ducks purchased.

King-sized ducks at £20 are available in advance via the Hope House website at hopehouse.org.uk/Event/duck.

The event will run from 12pm to 3pm and there will be prizes for the heat winners and overall winners.