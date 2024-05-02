People urged not to miss out on opportunities offered by regeneration grants

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Welsh Government's Transforming Towns Placemaking Grant scheme provides funds to help regenerate town centres by transforming buildings and breathing new life into communities.

Doug Hughes, Principal Architect and Managing Director of Hughes Architects, an architectural and planning consultancy practice based in the region, has urged people not to miss out on the opportunity offered by the scheme, which is run in partnership with Powys and Ceredigion County Councils.

The funding programme will end at the close of 2025, but many projects will need to create plans and planning applications, which can take months to complete.

The grants offer substantial funding for projects that rejuvenate Mid Wales’s town centres. Individual grants of up to £250,000 are available, with a total programme budget of £5 million.

Eligible projects must meet with existing town revitalisation plans and include initiatives such as refurbishment and renovation of properties, development of commercial and residential spaces, improvements to public shared outdoor spaces, and the installation and use of digital infrastructure.

"The funds provided by the Transforming Towns Placemaking Grant are a lifeline for revitalising our Mid Wales towns," said Mr Hughes.

“However, projects such as renovations or repurposing buildings rarely happen overnight. Securing the grant is essential, but architectural design, planning applications, and the work itself will take time.”

Mr Hughes urged those interested to act sooner rather than later.

His practice has already been involved in several town centre regeneration projects in Newtown, Welshpool and Aberystwyth.

“From concept to completion, redeveloping a property takes thoughtful preparation," added Richard Lewis, Architect and Director at Hughes Architects. "We have the expertise and experience to guide individuals and businesses through the grant application process and deliver the architectural solutions these revitalization projects require.”

Beyond individual properties, the programme has wider benefits for local communities.

"This grant is a catalyst for re-imagining our town centres," Mr Hughes said. "It's about making them vibrant places to live, to work, and to attract new business. That's the kind of transformation that benefits us all."