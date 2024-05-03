Mr Llewelyn has held the post since 2016.

The elections took place on May 2, with the Ceredigion count and and declaration of the commissioner taking place at Llandysul’s Ysgol Bro Teifi today, May 3.

The election saw four candidates vying for the post - Philippa Thompson (Labour and Co-operative Party), Ian Harrison (Welsh Conservatives, Justin Griffiths (Welsh Liberal Democrats) and Dafydd Llywelyn (Plaid Cymru), the current commissioner

The role of the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) is to be the voice of the people and hold the police to account, and are responsible for the totality of policing.

PCCs aim to cut crime and deliver an effective and efficient police service within their police force area.

The Dyfed-Powys force area covers the counties of Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Powys.

Overall votes for Dyfed-Powys were: Dafydd Llewelyn (Plaid Cymru), 31,323, Ian Harrison (Conservatives), 19,134, Philippa Thompson (Labour), 18,353 and Justin Griffiths (Liberal Democrats), 7,719

Mr Llewelyn thanked the returning officer and staff for “working tirelessly,” adding: “Being the Police and Crime Commissioner in an area I’ve grown up in and worked all my life is quite an honour and a privilege, and I’m looking forward to serving a further four year term in office for Dyfed-Powys.”

The Ceredigion results were: 7,146; 1,971; 1,716; and 1,307 respectively, with a 21.7 per cent turnout.

The Pembrokeshire results saw Labour’s Philippa Thompson gain the majority, of 5,386, with Mr Harrison second on 5,168, Mr Llewelyn third on 4,643, and Mr Griffiths fourth on 1,209.

Carmarthenshire saw Mr Llewelyn lead, with 14,739 votes, followed by Labour on 7,395, conservative 5,430, and Liberal Democrats 2,037.

Powys saw a very different picture, with Mr Harrison leading. Conservative: 6,565, Plaid Cymru: 4,795, Labour: 3,856 and Liberal Democrats: 3,172