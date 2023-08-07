Shakespeare play set for historic venue

The production will take place at Montgomery Castle.

Illyria will be putting on an outdoor production of Twelfth Night at Montgomery Castle at 7pm on August 16.

The play is organised by Montgomery Town Council and supported by the Arts Council of Wales’ “Night Out” scheme and Harrison’s Solicitors Welshpool.

Organiser Mike Mills said: “I am thrilled to be involved with this project, previous plays pre-Covid were always a great success, hopefully people will come along with their picnics and enjoy a superb night of outdoor theatre at one of the most dramatic venues in Due to the Castle’s location there is only limited parking, audience members are requested to park in Montgomery and walk up to the venue."

Explaining the story, a spokesman for Illyria said: "Following a shipwreck, Viola is washed ashore in Illyria, a land where everything is illogical and delirious, while the people speak lyrically because they are ill – sick with love.

"Viola’s only chance for survival is to make use of her quick wit and fine singing voice and to apply for the role of a eunuch in the court of Duke Orsino.

"Orsino recognizes her qualities and, believing his new servant to be called Cesario, sends “him” straight off to lady Olivia to woo her on his behalf. Unfortunately for everyone, “Cesario’s" efforts are so successful that Olivia falls for “him”, and Orsino’s longing is so pure that Viola falls for him.

"Meanwhile Olivia’s carousing uncle Sir Toby Belch crosses swords with her steward Malvolio and plays an unkind trick to make Malvolio think Olivia is in love with him. It could all end in tears – even if most of them are of laughter.

"Illyria presents an evening of yearning romance, music and sheer joy – all performed on a stage inspired by those of the Elizabethan touring troupes."

The event will be accessible for wheelchair users, and there will be limited seating only, so if you have a foldable chair, bring that along too.