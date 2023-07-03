Cheers! Brewery to give 'cut' from sale of new ale to canal restoration appeal

Tom Fulda (SUCS), Russ Honeyman (Monty’s), Rich Hamp (SUCS), Pam Honeyman (Monty’s) & David Carter (SUCS)

Monty’s Brewery has launched Navigation Pale Ale with a donation from every pint sold going to the appeal to continue the waterway's restoration.

It has gone down so well with drinkers the Navigation Inn in Maesbury, selling out on the day of release.

The can recently celebrated the opening of another restored section to Crickheath Basin while Schoolhouse Bridge, 300 yard along the course of the canal, is currently being rebuilt.

Russ and Pam Honeyman. who run Monty’s Brewery have always been interested in the canal and its history.

Russ said: “It’s great that we can help the volunteers with their work to bring the canal back to life by making a donation from every pint of Navigation Pale Ale sold. We launched it in late May to coincide with the grand opening at the beginning of June and the response has been really good so far. The more people enjoy the ale, the more canal can be restored, so it’s a win, win situation”.

Navigation Pale Ale is now available in many pubs near the Montgomery Canal.

