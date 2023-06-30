Police inspector dies in crash

Insp. Gareth Earp

Father of three, Inspector Gareth Earp, was travelling home from work on Thursday when he was involved in a two-car collision on the A470 between Llangurig and Rhayader at 4.50pm.

The officer was pronounced dead at the scene while the male driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision was airlifted to hospital.

A spokesperson for Powy Police said Insp Earp was a "well-liked and respected officer", having served with the force for 21 years.

"He leaves behind wife, Tamsin, and sons Ethan, Theo and Joel, who remain in the thoughts of everyone at the force," the spokesperson added.

The collision, involving a black VW Golf and a black Range Rover Sport, is now being investigated.

Did you witness either vehicle in the run up to the collision or do you have dashcam footage that could help officers with their investigation?